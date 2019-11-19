EC recommends Kiev to return to direct gas purchases from Russia

BRUSSELS, November 19. /TASS/. The European Commission (EC) has recommended direct purchases of the Russian gas totaling around 15 bln cubic meters per year to Ukraine to reduce expensive reverse supplies, a source in the EU’s institutions close to trilateral gas talks told TASS on Tuesday.

"The European Commission has recommended Kiev to return to direct purchases of the Russian gas totaling around 15 bln cubic meters starting 2020 to reduce costs on reverse purchases of the same gas," the source said.