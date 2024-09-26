Russia, Laos wrap up joint military drills by defeating hypothetical terrorists — ministry

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russia and Laos wrapped up their joint military exercise Laros-2024 in the Russian Far East by taking out hypothetical terrorists, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The final phase of the joint Russian-Lao military exercise Laros-2024 took place at the Sergeyevsky multi-service military training range in the Primorye Region. During a rehearsal of real-world events, a joint Russian-Laotian battlegroup conducted an operation to block and destroy illegal armed formations," the ministry said.

The ministry said Russian Aerospace Force's assault and army aviation - crews of Su-25 airplanes, Ka-52 and Mi-8 AMTSh helicopters - were employed to inflict fire damage on the advancing enemy reserves. In order to surround and destroy the cluster of the enemy's manpower, which was detected by an aerial search and attack group, an airdrop was conducted of a tactical airborne force consisting of special operations teams from the Russian Armed Forces and the Lao People's Army.

After destroying enemy firepower with the fire of tank and mortar platoons, an assault company of a motorized rifle unit destroyed the remaining enemy forces and seized the designated position.

According to the ministry, the main phase of the exercise involved special forces units, tank crews, artillery crews, IFV crews, flamethrower units and operators of the Igla man-portable air defense systems of the Russian Armed Forces and the Lao People's Army, as well some of the forces of the assault and army aviation of the Russian Aerospace Force.

"The nature, trees and bushes in Russia and Laos are very different. At this training range, we had several training sessions with our Russian friends. We knew exactly all the targets and successfully performed all the combat exercises together," said an armored personnel carrier gunner of the Lao People's Army in a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry.