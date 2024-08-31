Russia says its forces destroy Ukrainian strongpoint in Kursk Region

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian strongpoint in the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Air reconnaissance capabilities of one of the units of the battlegroup North near the border in the Kursk Region detected a Ukrainian strongpoint camouflaged in a forested strip of land. After confirmation, the detected target was hit by an artillery strike by crews of the battlegroup North. Live recording was performed to confirm the strike on the enemy’s temporary bases," it said.

The ministry also published footage of an artillery strike by the battlegroup North on Ukrainian infantry positions near the border in the Kursk Region.