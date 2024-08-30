Iraqi special services eliminate 14 IS militants

CAIRO, August 30. /TASS/. Iraqi special services have carried out an operation in the Anbar province in the west of the country, eliminating 14 militants of the Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia) terrorist movement, including field commanders of militant groups operating in the republic, the Shafaq news website reported.

According to the portal, as part of an operation that had been in the works for about two months, Iraqi forces struck several terrorist hideouts. The website notes that weapons, ammunition, communications equipment and critical documents were found and seized from the premises where the terrorists were hiding.

In the summer of 2014, the IS group occupied about a third of Iraq's territory. In 2015, backed by the international community, the Iraqi government launched a large-scale campaign to liberate the areas seized by the militants. In December 2017, then-Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced the final defeat of IS. However, security agencies are still conducting operations in various parts of the country to destroy terrorist networks targeting law enforcement officers, soldiers and civilians.