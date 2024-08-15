Russia’s new Council for border region security to deal with troop supplies — top brass

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Russia’s new Coordination Council for Military Security of Border Regions will deal with troop supplies, interagency interaction, engineering support, assistance and evacuation, the Defense Ministry of Russia reported on Thursday.

"The effective provision of the grouping of troops and forces with required armament, military and special hardware, munitions and materiel; coordination of actions and effective interagency interaction in the buildup of troops and forces in case of mounting threats of the state border breach or the materialization of these threats," the Defense Ministry said, outlining the Council’s objectives.

The newly-established Coordination Council will also deal with engineering work on the territory of regions and military-medical provision, namely, coordinating forces and capabilities for evacuating affected people, rendering medical assistance and providing medical supplies and medicines, it said.

In addition, the Coordination Council will render assistance to civilian authorities in evacuating the population, provide timely information and ensure protection within these processes. It will also take additional measures to protect civilians and infrastructure against enemy unmanned aerial vehicles and shelling attacks, the ministry said.