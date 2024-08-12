Russian defense chief sees special military op as armed conflict between Moscow, West

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 12. /TASS/. Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine is actually an armed conflict with the US-led collective West, Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov said at the opening ceremony of the Army 2024 forum.

"I welcome you all at the opening ceremony of the Army 2024 International Military-Technical Forum. As you know, the event is taking place amid the special military operation. In fact, it is an armed conflict between Russia and the collective West," he pointed out.

According to Belousov, the armed confrontation "is driven by the desire of the US and its allies to maintain their dominance and prevent the construction of a new multipolar and equitable world order."

"In this regard, the confrontation affects the interests of every country," the Russian defense chief stressed.

The Army 2024 Forum is taking place at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center outside Moscow on August 12-14. The event's participants and guests will be able to see a wide range of weapons, military and special equipment.