Flight tests of MC-21 jet with import substitution to start by year-end — company

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Flight tests of the MC-21 passenger jet version with import substitution will start by the end of this year, the press service of Yakovlev Company, the aircraft manufacturer, told TASS.

"Flight tests of the MC-21 aircraft in the import substituted configuration are planned to start by the end of 2024. Following a series of flights as part of plant development tests, the MC-21 prototype specimen will start certification tests under the import substitution program," the press service noted.

The project initially developed in broad cooperation with foreign partners was hit by blocking sanctions in 2022.