Russia views Indonesia as a key partner in Asia-Pacific, defense chief says

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Russia views Indonesia as one of its key partners in the Asia-Pacific region as it expects Indonesian observers and troops to take part in military exercises on Russian soil, Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov said.

"We consider Indonesia as one of Russia’s major partners in the Asia-Pacific region. Joint operational and combat training, in particular holding naval maneuvers, is our priority. We expect Indonesia observers and troops to take part in drills on Russian soil," the Russian defense chief said.

Belousov held talks with his Indonesian counterpart, President-elect Prabowo Subianto. The two defense chiefs discussed current defense cooperation between Russia and Indonesia and prospects for its development.

The Russian defense minister expressed his confidence that the meeting would help strengthen ties between the two countries’ agencies and give an impetus to new initiatives and more work to develop mutually advantageous cooperation. Belousov also congratulated Subianto on winning the presidential election as he described the victory as a sign of great trust.

In turn, Subianto thanked the Russian defense chief for the opportunity to meet and expressed his gratitude to Russia for cooperation. "Russia has always helped Indonesia, and we will never forget that," the senior Indonesian official emphasized.