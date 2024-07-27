Russia’s Baltic Fleet ships call at Havana port

HAVANA, July 27. /TASS/. Ships of the Russian Baltic Fleet are calling at the port of Havana, according to a TASS reporter.

The training ship Smolny fired salvos of salute, and the fortress of Havana reciprocated with salvos of its own. The Smolny is followed by the tanker Yelnya and the patrol ship Neustrashimy. The ships will stay until July 30.

The Cuban Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces earlier said visits of ships from other countries are a historical practice between the Caribbean nation and friendly countries.

The Russian Embassy in Cuba said Russian sailors will have an extensive program, which includes courtesy visits to the commander of the Cuban Revolutionary Navy and the governor of Havana. Sailors will also have an opportunity to see the sights of the Cuban capital. The Smolny will be open to the public on Sunday and Monday.

This is the second visit of Russian ships to Cuba so far this year. In early June, a group of ships from the Russian Northern Fleet headed by the frigate Admiral Gorshkov and the nuclear-powered submarine Kazan visited Havana.