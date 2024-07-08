MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Kiev attacked positions of Russian Armed Forces in the Belgorod Region with a drone carrying prussic acid, Chief of Nuclear, Chemical, and Biological Protection Troops of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov said.

The case of the Ukrainian Army’s use of prussic acid was recorded in early June 2024. "After an UAV attack against the Russian positions in Graivoronsky District of the Belgorod Region, fragments of munitions were detected, the laboratory results of which confirmed the use of the mentioned toxic chemical," Kirillov said.

"In May 2024, munitions were dropped from Ukrainian UAVs in Semyonovka, 10 km from Avdeyevka of the Donetsk People's Republic," the general stressed. "According to witnesses, affected rural residents showed symptoms of being exposed to prussic acid: respiratory difficulty, vomiting, and the taste of bitter almond," he noted.