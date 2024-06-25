Russia, Oman stand for establishing collective security system in Gulf — foreign ministry

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Issues of establishing a system of collective security and sustainable development in the Gulf were discussed by Russian presidential envoy for the Middle East and African countries and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bordanov and Omani Deputy Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalifa Al Harthi, the Russian foreign ministry said.

The sides exchanged views on the key issues on the international and regional agenda, with a special focus "on the situation in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, Syria, Sudan, Yemen, and the Red Sea."

"The diplomats reiterated Moscow and Muscat’s interest in finding effective solutions to the pressing crises in the Middle East and North Africa solely by political and diplomatic means on the basis of due account of the legitimate interests of all parties concerned. The sides noted the importance of establishing a reliable system of collective security and sustainable development based on the principles of mutual respect and good neighborliness," the ministry said.

Apart from that, the two senior diplomats discussed measures to promote the development of bilateral relations, including trade-and-economic and cultural-and-humanitarian cooperation.