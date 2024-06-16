Three settlements in Belgorod Region attacked by Ukrainian drones — governor

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Three settlements in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region were attacked by Ukrainian drones; no one was hurt, the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said.

"Several settlements in the Belgorod Region were attacked by Ukrainian troop with the use of unmanned aerial vehicles. No one was hurt. A kamikaze drone attacked an industrial enterprise in the city of Shebekino. A truck was damaged," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

A munition dropped from a drone on the village of Vyazovoye broke windows in a single-family house. Another drone dropped an explosive device on a car in the village of Dronovka.