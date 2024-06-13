Russian Deputy Defense Minister Fomin meets with Indian envoy Kumar — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin had a meeting with the Indian Ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar, the Russian Defense Ministry announced.

"On June 13, 2024, Deputy Defense Minister Colonel General Alexander Fomin held a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of India to the Russian Federation Vinay Kumar. During the meeting, the sides had a substantial discussion of the ongoing issues of bilateral cooperation in military and military-technical areas, reaffirmed their aim to further strengthen the relevant cooperation in the spirit of especially privileged strategic partnership," the Ministry said.

The ministry underscored that the meeting took place in a warm and friendly atmosphere, traditional for Russian-Indian relations.