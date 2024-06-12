Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts defeat on two Ukrainian military brigades

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr has inflicted a defeat on two brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions, with the enemy’s losses amounting to 80 troops, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The Battlegroup Dnepr units have inflicted a defeat on the military personnel and equipment of the Ukrainian armed forces’ 128th mountain assault brigade and 35th marine brigade near Kamenskoye, Pyatikhatky, Stepovoye in the Zaporozhye Region and Lvovo in the Kherson Region," the statement said.

The Defense Ministry said that the Ukrainian military had suffered losses of up to 80 troops, three vehicles, a US-made 155-mm M109 Paladin self-propelled howitzer and two US-made 155-mm M777 howitzers.

The Russian Battlegroup East has captured more beneficial positions, the Russian Defense Ministry informed.

"Battlegroup East units captured more beneficial objectives and engaged manpower and materiel of the 21st brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard and 123rd and 102nd territorial defense brigades in the vicinity of Neskuchnoye and Velikaya Novoselka settlements of the Donetsk People’s Republic and Gulyaipole of the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

In the meantime, the Russian Battlegroup North engaged five Ukrainian army and territorial defense brigades and destroyed four ammunition depots, the ministry added.

Russian Armed Forces attacked Ukrainian aircraft parking areas

The Russian Armed Forces delivered a strike in the morning against aircraft parking areas and airbase infrastructure of the Ukrainian army, a stationing point of mercenaries and preparatory sites for unmanned surface vessels, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation delivered a group strike today morning by long-range high-accuracy airborne and surface armament and by unmanned aerial vehicles against aircraft parking bays and the infrastructure of the Ukrainian airbase and against a temporary stationing point of foreign mercenaries, areas for preparation of unmanned surface vessels for use, ammunition and explosive depots," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 600 servicemen and five ammunition depots in the responsibility zone of the Russian Battlegroup South, the ministry added.

Ukrainian army lost over 500 servicemen from Battlegroup West operations

The Ukrainian armed forces lost over 500 servicemen over the day from operations of the Russian Battlegroup West, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The Ukrainian army lost over 500 servicemen, three pickup trucks, a 155 mm Braveheart artillery unit produced by the United Kingdom, a 152 mm 2S3 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery unit, a 152 mm D-20 cannon, two 122 mm 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery unit, and a 105 mm M101 howitzer of the US make," the ministry said.

"Tactical aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, rocket troops and artillery of battlegroups of the Russian Federation Armed Forces engaged concentrated manpower and materiel of the adversary in 113 areas, the ministry added.

Russian Air Defense downed 61 drones, 9 ATACMS missiles over day

The air defense systems shot down nine ATACMS missiles and 61 drones over the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Air defense assets over the day shot down: nine ATACMS tactical missiles of the US make, two Hammer guided air bombs of the French make, three Olkha rocket projectiles, and 61 unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry informed.

According to the ministry, 613 airplanes, 276 helicopters, and 25,620 unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed from the start of the special military operation.