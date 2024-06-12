Russia’s battlegroup North continues moving deeper into enemy defenses — spokesman

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. The battlegroup North, as part of the special military operation in Ukraine, continues advancing deeper into the enemy's defenses, said Yaroslav Yakimkin, a spokesman for the battlegroup.

"There’s ongoing movement deeper into the enemy's defenses. Strikes were delivered at the Ukrainian 42nd Mechanized Brigade and the 36th Marines Brigade in the areas of Glubokoye and Tikhoye."

Two counterattacks by assault groups from the 13th Brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard were repulsed. The enemy lost more than 265 servicemen. A field ammunition depot was destroyed.