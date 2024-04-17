Nuclear field turns into dangerous tool of psychological war, Russian diplomat warns

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. The nuclear field has once again turned into a tool of psychological and information war, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters.

Commenting on the International Atomic Energy Agency’s decision to temporarily withdraw its inspectors from Iran’s nuclear facilities, he said: "A dangerous trend has emerged recently to use nuclear facilities and nuclear activities in general as tools if not of direct armed confrontation, then of psychological and information war, while these things are absolutely special and require highly careful and professional approach."

"This is a dangerous path because in fact, it is leading towards what can be described as the threshold of acceptability in this field," the senior Russian diplomat pointed out.

"Basically, attempts to question the maximum security of nuclear facilities must be completely ruled out everywhere in the world," Ryabkov stressed.