Military operation in Ukraine

Russian forces repel 5 attacks on southern Donetsk direction

"During an active defense, motorized infantry units, supported by artillery and army aviation, repelled five attacks of Ukraine’s 79th Airborne Brigade in Novomikhaylovka," battlegroup spokesman Alexander Gordeyev said

MOSOCW, December 18. /TASS/. Forces of Battlegroup East repelled five attacks of a Ukrainian airborne brigade near Novomikhaylovka on the southern Donetsk Direction, battlegroup spokesman Alexander Gordeyev told TASS.

"During an active defense, motorized infantry units, supported by artillery and army aviation, repelled five attacks of Ukraine’s 79th Airborne Brigade in Novomikhaylovka," Gordeyev said.

He specified that aviation and artillery strikes hit deployment and concentration areas of the 79th Brigade, the 72nd Mechanized and the 58th Motorized brigades near Novomikhaylovka, Konstantinovka, Ugledar and Urozhaynoye.

Ukraine
Russian air defense shot down two MiG-29, Su-25, 91 drones over day
Two HIMARS MLRS shells and a JDAM guided munition were also intercepted, the Ministry of Defense added
Nearly 300 people killed in Israeli attacks in West Bank since early October
According to the Palestine’s health ministry, a total of 111 of those killed are children and teenagers, seventy of them have been killed or died of wounds
Houthis claim massive drone attack on Eilat
Yemen’s Air Force carried out an operation, delivering a strike with a large number of drones
Russia expects to reach agreement with China on Power of Siberia 2 as soon as possible
Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that "as for the gas pipeline itself, it runs through the territory of Mongolia, and a feasibility study has already been done there, survey work is underway"
Turkey does not consider pullout from NATO — Erdogan’s party
Earlier, on Wednesday, the deputy leader of the Turkish Motherland Party, Ethem Sancak, said that Turkey might leave NATO in five to six months due to provocative actions against Ankara
Almost all Russian armored vehicles get Lesochek electronic warfare system — Putin
The Lesochek electronic warfare system suppresses radio control channels of mines and improvised explosive devices
PREVIEW: CIS Prime Ministers to discuss cultural, humanitarian cooperation
The meeting will wrap up the three-day program of CIS prime ministers in Moscow; the first events took place on December 16
Missile launched by DPRK presumably an intercontinental one
According to the source, the missile’s maximum altitude could exceed 6,000 km
Total of 401 Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza Strip — IDF
According to the media, 75 servicemen died during the ground offensive
Putin dismisses Biden's claims that Russia would attack NATO as absurd
Russian President believes that US President "is aware of this, this is merely a figure of speech to support his incorrect strategy against Russia"
Russia not satisfied with implementation of UN grain memorandum — official
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said that "specific results are not reached"
Finland's accession to NATO leads to creation of Leningrad Military District — Putin
Russian President noted that Russia had good relationship with Finland
Russia's bold warning on Kiev's NATO airfield use leaves Western officials speechless
Konstantin Gavrilov emphasized the need to differentiate between aircraft handover to Kiev and the use of NATO air bases for the flights of Ukrainian warplanes, which "is fraught with severe consequences"
Russia will be either sovereign or non-existent — Putin
Russian President said that "it is a very important thing, which we should keep in our minds and hearts"
Putin says attempts to break accord in Russia equal to treachery
Russian President added that "the Russian state will be sovereign and, hence, really people’s"
UN must recognize entry of new territories into Russian Federation — official
Russia's position is that humanitarian assistance should be carried out without politicization, Head of the Russian interdepartmental delegation and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said
At least 12 killed, 11 injured in armed attack on hotel in Mexico
According to the local emergencies services, the attackers also set five cars on fire
At least 30 people killed in Israel’s strike on Jabalia in Gaza Strip — TV
On December 1, Israel accused Hamas of violating the ceasefire that had been in force in the Gaza Strip since November 24 and resumed its operation in the enclave
Serbia’s ruling party coalition winning parliamentary election with 47.1% of votes — PM
"After counting 50% of ballot papers at polling stations, although minimal changes are possible, I would like to tell Serbian citizens that our coalition is winning 50% of the vote," Ana Brnabic said
Competition, diversity of ideas seen as guarantee of Russia’s development — Putin
Russian President called for defending Russia’s sovereignty, freedom and security
If Moldova doesn’t want to take part in integration, then ‘so be it’ – Putin
The head of state thus commented on Chisinau’s position on integration processes in the post-Soviet space
Two more Ukrainian UAVs destroyed over Russia’s Volgograd region
There were no casualties or destruction after the attempted attack, the region’s governor Andrey Bocharov said
Integration of Russia’s new region seen as task of paramount importance — Medvedev
According to Leader of Russia’s ruling United Russia party, the new regions are living through a reset of the entire system of state power under Russian laws
Press review: Putin stresses Russia’s sovereignty, success in Q&A and Kiev on long EU road
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, December 15th
Over 20 countries want to join BRICS — diplomat
Many countries from all over the world signal their interest in rapprochement with BRICS all the way up to full-scale membership, Sergey Ryabkov said
Russian forces destroy Ukrainian command post, hit HIMARS launcher over past day
The Russian Ministry of Defense said that the Russian Armed Forces destroyed the command post of the 47th mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Crown prince formally proclaimed Kuwait’s emir
Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah succeeded Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, who died on December 16
Russia will not let anyone dictate rule running counter to its interests — Medvedev
Leader of Russia’s ruling United Russia party recalled that since the beginning of the special military operation
West believes that big Russia is not needed, wants to divide and conquer it — Putin
Russian President added that after the dissolution of the Soviet Union, Western politicians "believed that all they needed was a little patience and Russia would have completely collapsed"
Russian forces destroy up to 95 Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel in Kherson direction
The Russian Ministry of Defense said that enemy losses amounted to up to 95 military personnel, a tank, and 12 vehicles
Death toll from Israel’s strike on Jabalia camp in Gaza up to 90 — TV
"As a result of Israel’s strike on the Jabalia camp today, ninety people have died," a ministry’s official said
Is Gaddafi's gloom prophecy in regard to Europe bound to be fulfilled?
As Europe’s migrant crisis grows far and wide, many Russian media are recalling the late Libyan leader Muamar Gaddafi’s gloom prophecy made several months before his violent death
Ukraine signs contract with US’ Westinghouse on equipment for Khmelnitsky NPP
The agreement provides for procurement of equipment for the reactor number 5, which will be built under the Westinghouse AP1000 technology
Putin’s victory to help defeat forces threatening Russia’s security — Medvedev
Leader of the ruling United Russia party "has no doubt we will"
Erdogan sees Netanyahu balancing on brink of collapse
The Turkish leader described the ruling coalition in Israel as unhealthy
Russia has no interest or reason to fight with NATO — Putin
According to the Russian leader, this "president of any large country, especially a NATO country, should understand that," and even more so the president of the United States, "the only owners of NATO," since "this is their backyard - the entire NATO organization."
New EU sanctions against Russia to cause more harm to EU — Russian diplomat
The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, noted that "this dictatorial behavior of Brussels reveals in all its magnitude that the member states are denied their democratic right to a dissenting opinion and the protection of their own interests"
EU launches procedure to approve 12th package of anti-Russia sanctions
"The written procedure has been initiated, it will not take long, sanctions will come into force shortly, early next week at latest," the diplomat said
Russia ready to resume dialogue with US, but groundwork needed first — Putin
Moscow, according to the Russian president, believes that the "United States is an important and necessary country in the world," so it "is ready to build relations" with it
Folder with classified information on Russia went missing in White House — CNN report
Hamas calls on Houthi to continue attacks on Israel-bound ships in Red Sea
"I hail our brothers from Ansar Allah in Yemen who have tilted the balance. We thank them," a senior Hamas official Khalil Al-Hayya said
Astana, Moscow agree upon Kazakh oil supplies to Germany
The sides agreed upon the technical opportunity of transporting up to 1.2 mln metric tons per year
Leader of Turkish Cypriots asks Putin to consider direct relations with Northern Cyprus
"I would like to ask the Russian leadership and the Russian people to reconsider its policy towards Cyprus, especially after what happened in Ukraine and considering what is going on in the world with the multitude of global changes," Ersin Tatar added
Senior Russian diplomat, UN official discuss Gaza
The Foreign Ministry stated that the two diplomats indicated "the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire to ensure unimpeded and safe humanitarian access to those in need and to protect civilians"
Tourist flow from China to Russia’s Far East to soar ten-fold in 2023 — Russian official
"Following the pandemic direct flights to Chinese cities were resumed from Vladivostok, Khabarovsk, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, Ulan-Ude and Yakutsk," Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev said
Kinzhal missile wipes out Patriot air defense system in Kiev — Russian Defense Ministry
On Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the Russian Armed Forces hit a US-made Patriot system in Kiev with a Kinzhal hypersonic missile
Putin was right to compare EU leaders with collaborationists — French politician
During his question-and-answer session and press conference on Thursday, the Russian president said that "many European politicians outwardly behave like General Charles de Gaulle, who fought for the interests of France by force of arms"
EU losing political, economic, weight under pressure of US missteps — Russian MFA
According to the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, the EU continues to direct its resources to serve the interests of the United States
Russian forces repel attack by special forces brigade of Ukraine's Armed Forces
The Russian Ministry of Defense said that it happened in the Krasny Liman direction
Issue of selling Sakhalin-2 stake to Novatek still on agenda — Novak
Russian Deputy Prime Minister noted that the project itself is operating stably and supplies gas for export
North Korea launches ballistic missile — Japan’s coastal guard
It warned ships sailing in this area to be vigilant and not to approach the missile’s fragments if they see them
Russian army defeats assault group of Azov battalion — defense ministry
The enemy’s losses reached up to 100 troops
US will have to take Russia into account and find common ground with it — Putin
Russian President said in an interview with Rossiya-1 TV channel journalist Pavel Zarubin
G7 decision to limit Russian diamond imports will not stop India’s purchases — source
According to the source, Russian diamonds accounted for 30% to 35% in Surat, the center of India's diamond industry, before sanctions were imposed
Seoul says North Korea launched shorter-range missile
According to the South Korean military, the missile covered a distance of 570 kilometers and fell down in the Sea of Japan
South Korea insists Russian, Chinese aircraft entered its air defense identification zone
The news agency said that the JCS "detected the Chinese and Russian aircraft before their entry into the KADIZ and mobilized the Air Force's fighter jets to take tactical measures against a contingency"
Attempts to impose ‘Korean model’ of settlement in Ukraine pointless – diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, Russia currently sees "no political will for peace, neither in Kiev, nor in the West"
DPRK launches presumably ballistic missile — Japan Coast Guard
This is the second launch in the last 24 hours
Ukrainian Armed Forces lose up to 250 military personnel per day in Donetsk direction
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the enemy lost up to 250 military personnel killed and wounded, a tank, three armored combat vehicles and five cars
Putin’s direct line reflects success of Russian military in special operation — Sky News
Despite huge western military and financial support, Ukraine's spring offensive has failed to live up to expectations, military analyst Sean Bell said
United Russia congress supports Putin’s self-nomination as presidential candidate
"The decision is passed unanimously," the party’s leader, Dmitry Medvedev, said
Trump calls Biden threat to democracy in US
He mentioned a statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin on the events in the US showing "the rottenness of the American political system, which cannot pretend to teach others about democracy"
Russian forces repel two attacks by Ukrainian Armed Forces assault groups
The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the losses of Ukrainian troops per day amounted to up to 100 military personnel
Putin sets task of increasing efficiency of public power
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that a lot of work is to be done for that
Ukraine bound to lose to Russia without external assistance, Chinese expert says
According to Li Haidong, Western countries are likely to continue providing aid to Ukraine but its scale may decrease
Putin proclaims Odessa Russian city, challenges Ukraine's historical narrative
At the same time, the president noted that once upon a time "Vladimir Lenin gave away the whole of Ukraine when he created the Soviet Union"
Lavrov confirms Western proposals for Ukraine talks
"We are always ready to discuss these issues seriously," the top Russian diplomat underlined
Russian forces hit manpower of three brigades of Ukrainian forces in Zaporozhye direction
The Russian Ministry of Defense said that enemy losses amounted to up to 50 servicemen killed and wounded, a tank and three cars
Penicillin reconnaissance systems helps Russian troops confirm destruction of targets
"This system is designed to detect the enemy with the help of acoustics, to spot the enemy’s actions, such as salvoes from cannons, howitzers, HIMARS and so on," a commander of a Penicillin crew said
Head of Russia’s borderline Kursk Region reports surrender of six Ukrainian border guards
Governor Roman Starovoit wrote on his Telegram channel
Bugging devices found in Ukrainian commander-in-chief’s office
The Ukrainskaya Pravda media outlet said that bugs were also found in rooms of Zaluzhny office’s employees
German customs warn of possible confiscation of Christmas gifts from Russia
The agency added that there are no inclusions for gift parcels, which are subject to the sanctions regime and are occasionally sent by one individual to another in the EU customs zone
Russian Aerospace Forces down Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter in Zaporozhye Region
Russian air defense forces thwarted an attempt by the Kiev regime to conduct a massive drone attack on facilities in Crimea
Syrian air defense systems repelling Israeli attack near Damascus
According to the Sham FM radio station, Syrian army positions in the Damas neighborhood also came under attack
Sharp rise in Ukrainian soldiers surrendering, Putin reports
Earlier in the day, the Russian defense ministry reported that as many as 82 Ukrainian soldiers had been taken prisoner or voluntarily surrendered during the past week, including 25 in the past day only
West’s solutions won’t work against Russia — Putin
Oil exports from Russia in 2023 may be lower than macro forecast of 247 mln tons
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that the figure could be reduced
EU leaders `missed the mark’ by failing to approve aid package for Ukraine — FT
According to the Financial Times, the EU’s failure to coordinate more financial support for Kiev came at a sensitive moment in the Ukraine conflict
IDF attacks Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon
The IDF press office also announced a strike at a "terrorist cell" in Lebanon, who tried to launch an anti-tank missile
Russia must be consolidated, ready to respond to any challenges — Putin
Senior Russian envoy discusses free grain supplies to neediest countries with UN officials
Also, Sergey Vershinin discussed in detail Russian food exports that have been blocked amid what he said were the West’s unlawful unilateral sanctions with the two UN officials
Any potential peace deal to reflect Ukraine’s capitulation — Russia’s UN mission
"However, you have nothing to worry about, as Ze’s Ukraine has blown its chances for such a favorable outcome, and therefore any possible deal will now reflect its capitulation," Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said
Gazprom sets new daily record for gas supplies to China
The company noted that supplies are made under a bilateral long-term gas purchase and sale agreement between Gazprom and CNPC
Hamas militants surrender to Israeli troops in great numbers — Hersh
According to an American journalist, among those who surrendered was a senior aide to the Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinjar, who was one of the masterminds of the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7
Italian PM Meloni talks Hungary’s premier Orban out of veto on Ukraine’s EU accession
According to the daily Libero Quotidiano, the Italian and Hungarian politicians arranged a bilateral meeting on the issue before the start of the EU summit
Pentagon mulling strikes on Houthi military targets — portal
US officials are weighing a strike on the Houthis against their fears of potentially fueling a broader war against Iran
First S-500 missile complex to be put on combat alert in central Russia
Open military sources say the S-500 will be capable of tracking down and incapacitating simultaneously up to ten ballistic targets traveling at 7 kilometers per second
Gazprom gas supplies to Europe through Ukraine reach 42 mln cubic meters
The transit line through Ukraine remains the only route to supply Russian gas to western and central European countries
Spain finds almost 2 bln euro missing due to absence of Russian tourists
"Our tourists have almost wholly abandonded Spain, going to Turkey, Egypt, Thailand," Russian Ambassador to Madrid Yury Klimenko said
Western color revolutions will not work in Russia, Putin stresses
President said that Russia has managed to respond to challenges
Car next to Biden’s motorcade rammed, US President unharmed — Reuters
The head of state is unharmed
US citizenship of fighter Jeff Monson terminated
He received a Russian passport in 2018
Over 19,000 people killed in Gaza, West Bank during Israel’s operation
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, 70% of the victims caused by the Israeli attacks are women and teenagers
Press review: Biden in desperate dash for more Kiev cash and no Moscow thaw in Tusk return
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, December 12th
Russia interested in developing relations with NATO countries — Putin
Russian President said in an interview with Rossiya-1 TV channel journalist Pavel Zarubin
Israel attacks terrorist in Lebanon in retaliation of anti-tank missile launch
The Israel Defense Forces said that "a number of launches toward several locations along the border in northern Israel were identified"
Russia is about to complete work on silo-based Sarmat ICBM — senior military official
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 23 that top-notch Sarmat systems with new heavy ICBMs would go on combat duty in Russia already this year
Russian forces repel 9 attacks by Ukraine’s Armed Forces in Kupyansk direction
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mounts and two D-30 howitzers were hit during the fight
Ukrainian military call Dnieper counteroffensive suicide mission — NYT
The military also denied statements by Ukraine’s officials saying that the army has gained a foothold on the left bank and established several strongholds
