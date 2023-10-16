Russian Su-34s strike deployment positions of four Ukrainian brigades near Kupyansk

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Su-34 fighter bombers of Russia’s Battlegroup West struck temporary deployment points and strongholds of four Ukrainian brigades, Battlegroup Spokesman Sergey Zybinsky told TASS.

"In the Kupyansk direction, Su-34 fighter crews of the Battlegroup West bombed temporary deployment positions and strongholds of Ukraine’s 40th, 43rd and 115th mechanized brigades and the 95th airborne assault brigade near the localities of Golubovka, Kulagovka, Petropavlovka and Kupyansk-Uzlovoy," Zybinsky reported.

Also, he said, Ka-52 and Mi-28 helicopter crews as well as operational-tactical aircraft conducted strikes on concentrations of troops, weapons and military hardware belonging to the Ukrainian 14th and 32nd mechanized brigades and territorial defense units near Sinkovka, Ivanovka and Leonovka.