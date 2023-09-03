Ukrainian drone control station destroyed - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, September 3 /TASS/. Russian Armed Forces destroyed a Ukrainian drone control station in the Lugansk People’s Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"In the Krasny Liman area, up to fifty Ukrainian servicemen, two pickup trucks, and an unmanned aerial vehicles control station in the vicinity of Chervonaya Dibrova settlement of the Lugansk People’s Republic were destroyed," the ministry said.

The Russian military also repelled six attacks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Donetsk Region and destroyed two armored combat vehicles, a US-made M777 artillery system, and a Krab self-propelled artillery unit, the ministry added.

The Russian Air Defence intercepted HIMARS projectiles, a JDAM air bomb, and shot down thirty four Ukrainian drones over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The air defense means intercepted five HIMARS rocket projectiles and a US-made JDAM guided bomb," the ministry informed. Thirty-four Ukrainian drones were destroyed and suppressed by radioelectronic warfare means, the ministry added.

In total from the start of the special military operation, there were destroyed 467 airplanes, 247 helicopters, 6,352 unmanned aerial vehicles, 435 surface-to-air missile systems, 11,634 tanks and other combat armored vehicles, 1,147 multiple launch rocket systems, 6,197 field artillery units and mortars and 12,660 special military vehicles, the defense ministry noted.