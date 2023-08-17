Russia’s Listva mine-clearing vehicle to receive more powerful microwave gun

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 17. /TASS/. The Russian-made Listva mine-clearing vehicle may receive a more powerful microwave gun to effectively fight modern mines with semiconductor electronics, the press office of Ruselectronics Holding Company (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) told TASS at the Army 2023 international arms show on Thursday

"The Krasnodar-based Kaskad Instrument Plant (part of Ruselectronics) jointly with the Research Institute of Measuring Instruments - Komintern Novosibirsk Plant Research and Production Association has carried out engineering calculations at its own initiative for the upgrade of the microwave unit of the Listva remotely controlled mine-clearing vehicle. The upgrade of the microwave equipment will help increase the density of the radiated signal’s power flux to about 10 W/cm2 at a distance of 50-80 meters. This will increase the probability of critically damaging and knocking out both previously used improvised explosives and modern IEDs containing semiconductor electronic elements," the press office said.

Ruselectronics specialists also consider switching over to a direct drive of the microwave unit’s rotary support mechanism to boost the accuracy of the radiating antenna’s positioning based on azimuth measurements, it explained.

There are also plans to furnish the Listva remotely controlled mine-clearing vehicle with an automated video surveillance system, replace the jamming station with a more modern and higher-capacity unit with a bandwidth of up to 6,000 MHz, the press office said.

The Listva remotely controlled mine-clearing vehicle is designed to detect mines and explosives with metal elements and destroy engineered munitions and improvised explosives with electronic components. The mine clearance vehicle’s electronics are capable of detecting mines and roadside bombs at a distance of 100 meters.

The Listva mine clearance vehicle detects mines and explosives using an induction wide-span search module. Mines and explosives with electronic components are deactivated by electromagnetic radiation. The vehicle disables and blocks detonators’ electronic components or blows them up.

The Army 2023 international military-technical forum is running at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center, the Alabino training ground and the Kubinka airfield outside Moscow on August 14-20. About 1,500 leading Russian defense enterprises and 85 foreign companies and businesses from seven countries are participating in the forum’s expositions and business program.

The forum has been organized by the Russian Defense Ministry.