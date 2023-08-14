Newest strike drone Sirius flight-tested in Russia - Kronshtadt JSC

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 15. /TASS/. Russia has conducted the first flight of the newest strike unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) Sirius (the Inokhodets-RU research and developmental project), the Kronstadt JSC told TASS on the sidelines of the forum Army-2023.

"The first flight of Sirius has taken place. The flight tests of the drone are continuing," Kronstadt JSC said.

Sirius is a new-comer to the Orion drone family. The UAV has two engines and greater takeoff weight. The heavy reconnaissance and strike drones will be able to carry guided and unguided bombs and missiles. The maritime version of the strike UAV will be able to perform search, rescue and reconnaissance roles. Earlier, it was reported that serial supplies of Sirius to the Russian troops were scheduled to begin in 2023.

