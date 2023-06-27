Lukashenko warned Prigozhin he would be 'crushed like a bug' halfway to Moscow

MINSK, June 27. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko warned the founder of the private military company (PMC) Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, during the attempted insurgency that he "would be crushed like a bug" before getting halfway to Moscow.

"I told him [Prigozhin]: ‘You're just going to get crushed like a bug on the way. Despite the fact that the troops, as [Russian President Vladimir] Putin has told me time and again, are distracted on the frontline," said Lukashenko, who held negotiations with Prigozhin to resolve the situation involving the PMC Wagner.