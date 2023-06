MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has refused to either confirm or deny reports that a decision was allegedly made to re-establish the border patrol as a separate entity.

"I know nothing about any decisions on this matter. Regrettably, I cannot confirm this," he told journalists.

Lieutenant General Andrey Gurulev, a member of the Russian State Duma (lower parliament house), wrote on his Telegram channel earlier that it had been decided to re-establish the border service.