PARIS, May 11. /TASS/. The civilians that remain in Artyomovsk (Bakhmut) are waiting for Russian forces, a foreign mercenary fighting on Kiev's side told Le Monde.

"The civilians who have stayed, some with their children, are waiting for the Russians. We all know it. We are suspicious of them and it's reciprocated. These civilians represent a threat because there are weapons everywhere in this city, they should be put on buses and sent to Belgorod," the newspaper quotes the mercenary, known only under his alias, Eddie, as saying.

The newspaper notes that Ukrainian soldiers "have a hard time getting along with the locals."

"In and around Bakhmut, I sometimes have the impression that we are the invaders!" the newspaper quotes Andrey, 55, a territorial defense militant from Kharkov. "Everywhere in Ukraine, the population supports us, they offer us food. In the Donbass, a tiny chicken is sold to us for 500 hryvnas [$13] and we rent half-demolished houses for 15,000 hryvnas [$405]. This is not Ukraine."

Earlier on Thursday, Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Secretary Alexey Danilov said that Ukrainian forces will hold onto Artyomovsk for as long as necessary.

On Wednesday, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said that Russian forces continue their offensive in the northwestern and western parts of the city. On May 7, Wagner PMC founder Yevgeny Prigozhin said that 95% of Artyomovsk is controlled by Russian forces.