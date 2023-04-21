Vice Admiral Vorobyov appointed as commander of Russia’s Baltic Fleet — source

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Vice Admiral Vladimir Vorobyov has been appointed as commander of Russia’s Baltic Fleet, a source close to the Russian Defense Ministry told TASS on Friday.

"Vice Admiral Vladimir Vorobyov who earlier held the post of deputy chief of the Russian General Staff has been appointed as commander of the Baltic Fleet. He replaced Admiral Viktor Liina in this post," the source specified.

TASS has no official confirmation of this information yet.

Two sources close to the Russian Defense Ministry told TASS on April 20 that Admiral Liina might replace Pacific Fleet Commander Sergey Avakyants in this post while Vice Admiral Vorobyov might be appointed as commander of the Baltic Fleet.

Vice Admiral Vladimir Vorobyov was born into a family of a naval sailor. In 1990, he graduated from the Lenin Komsomol Higher Submarine Naval School and began his service in the Northern Fleet’s submarine forces. He climbed his career ladder from a navigational group engineer to the commander of a nuclear-powered submarine and the commander of a naval force. He held the post of chief of staff and then commander of the Northern Fleet’s Belomorsk naval base.

From July 2019 to April 2021, Vorobyov was chief of staff, first deputy commander of the Baltic Fleet. From April to October 2021, he held the post of chief of staff, first deputy commander of the Northern Fleet. From October 5, 2021, he held the post of deputy chief of the General Staff. He graduated from the Navy’s higher special officer classes, the Kuznetsov Naval Academy and the General Staff Military Academy.