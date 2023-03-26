Russian military trying to destroy weapons supplied to Kiev during delivery - Putin

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. The West is supplying weapons to Ukraine covertly, but Russian troops are trying to destroy them while they are being delivered, President Vladimir Putin told the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin. program on Sunday.

"Our military manages to do something, but not all. They are transported secretly, at night. But what they manage to get, they get it. But there is such a goal, of course," the president said in an interview with journalist Pavel Zarubin.

No one should think that "someone [allows to have weapons supplied] indifferently, in a slopshod manner… No, of course not," Putin stressed.

Weapons sent to Ukraine by the West pose a threat to Russia, Putin said in an interview with journalist Pavel Zarubin on the Rossiya-24 news channel on Saturday.

"It is a very substantial amount. It is a lot," he stressed.