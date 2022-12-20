Putin to hold expanded Defense Ministry Board meeting on December 21 — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold an expanded meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry Board on Wednesday, December 21, the Kremlin press office said.

"The meeting at the National Defense Control Center will summarize the Russian Armed Forces activities in 2022 and will set goals for the next year," the press office said.

The expanded meeting will be attended by command of military districts, branches of armed forces, head of central military control bodies and representatives of federal bodies of executive power.

"The event will be attended by about 15,000 Armed Forces officials via video conference," the Kremlin added.

The main report will be delivered by Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, who will report on the progress of the special military operation, the number of weapons and military vehicles shipped to the armed forces this year, construction of military infrastructure, results of the Defense Ministry’s international activities and social protection of servicemen.