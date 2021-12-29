Russian Pacific Fleet task force departs on long-distance oceanic voyage

VLADIVOSTOK, December 29. /TASS/. A task force of the Russian Pacific Fleet departed on a long-distance voyage from the Far Eastern Russian city of Vladivostok on Wednesday, the fleet’s press service said.

"A Pacific Fleet task force comprising the Pacific Fleet’s flagship, Guards missile cruiser Varyag, the Admiral Tributs destroyer, and the Boris Butoma large ocean tanker left Vladivostok to perform tasks of a long-distance oceanic voyage," the press service said.

The voyage will include a number of port calls, including a visit to Seychelles. The schedule also includes exercises in various regions.