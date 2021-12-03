Russia unveils cutting-edge reconnaissance system at Cairo defense show

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Russia unveiled its next-generation reconnaissance/signaling system intended to detect enemy manpower and land combat systems at the EDEX 2021 international defense show in Egypt, the press office of the Ruselectronics Group (part the state tech corporation Rostec) told TASS on Friday.

"At the EDEX 2021 defense exhibition, we are demonstrating the export version of the 1K144-E (TAS3) system to foreign customers for the first time. This is an advanced solution capable of conducting covert remote surveillance of the territory. The equipment detects wheeled vehicles within 120 meters, tracked hardware within 200 meters and personnel within 30 meters and transmits data to a remote command post to a distance of up to 35 km," the press office quoted CEO of the Sozvezdiye Company (the system’s developer within the Ruselectronics Group) Mikhail Artyomov as saying.

The 1K144-E system comprises seismic infrared and seismic magnetometric sensors about 20 cm in size and weighing 150-160 g, and also radio re-transmitters, antennae and a set of receiving and information display equipment.

"The system both detects objects and determines the direction of their movement, counts and identifies targets by their types: wheeled or tracked hardware or manpower. Seismic magnetometric sensors are planted in the soil while seismic infrared devices are camouflaged on the terrain and operate continuously for 30 days," the company explained.

The time of installing sensors, taking into account the time of their planting into the soil and camouflaging does not exceed five minutes, it said.

The EDEX 2021 (Egypt Defense Expo) is running in Cairo on November 29 - December 3 and has brought together over 400 companies from 42 countries, including Russia.