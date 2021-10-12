Yars ICBM launchers embark on combat patrols in Siberia drills

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Yars mobile intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launchers of the Strategic Missile Force’s Barnaul missile formation embarked on combat patrols in drills in the Altai Region in Siberia, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"Yars road-mobile missile launchers of the Barnaul formation of the Strategic Missile Force embarked on combat patrol routes. In the course of the drills in the Altai Region, the Strategic Missile Force’s personnel practiced the tasks of conducting a 100 km march, equipping their positions, camouflaging and providing combat security for materiel," the press office said in a statement.

The Barnaul missile formation’s anti-sabotage squads accomplished the tasks of detecting, blocking and eliminating notional saboteurs, employing, in particular, Taifun-M combat vehicles furnished with drones, the statement says.

In the course of such drills, the Strategic Missile Force’s personnel practice tens of scenario injects to inspect the potential for retaining their fighting efficiency in various conditions, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.