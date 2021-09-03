Russian, Syria military ensure security of UN humanitarian convoy to Idlib

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Russian and Syrian servicemen helped deliver UN humanitarian aid to the Idlib de-escalation zone, Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said on Friday.

"A UN convoy delivered more than 150 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the Idlib de-escalation zone via the Miznaz checkpoint in the Aleppo governorate," he said, adding that Syrian servicemen and security officers in cooperation with the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties ensured security of the UN humanitarian convoy.

According to Kulit, the Russian reconciliation center has conducted 3,018 humanitarian operations since the beginning of the settlement process. More than 5,200 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes have been delivered.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.