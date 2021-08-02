Shipbuilders to deliver latest logistics support vessel to Russian Navy in August

ST. PETERSBURG, August 2. /TASS/. The Severnaya Verf Shipyard in St. Petersburg in Russia’s northwest plans to deliver the logistics support vessel Vsevolod Bobrov to the Russian Navy in the second half of August, the Shipyard’s press office reported on Monday.

"The vessel Vsevolod Bobrov built at the Severnaya Verf Shipyard is completing state trials. There are no faults found in the vessel. We expect that an acceptance certificate will be signed in the first ten-day period of August, following which the Navy commander-in-chief will make a decision on raising the naval flag on the vessel," the press office quoted Shipyard CEO Igor Orlov as saying.

The Vsevolod Bobrov is the Project 23120 second ship built at the Severnaya Verf Shipyard. The Project 23120 lead vessel Elbrus entered service with a group of logistics support vessels of the auxiliary fleet under the Northern Fleet’s united strategic command in 2018. Following the results of the lead vessel’s operation, the Project 23120 was upgraded. In particular, the shipbuilders improved the vessel’s communications and navigation systems.

The Project 23120 logistics support vessel is designated to transport cargo, carry out towing operations, conduct hydrographic surveys and render assistance to ships in distress. The crane equipment and the dynamic positioning system allow the vessel to carry out loading operations at unequipped mooring berths and on the high seas. The vessel’s hull is designed for breaking an ice of 0.6 meters thick.

The Severnaya Verf Shipyard (formerly the Putilovskaya Shipyard) is the St. Petersburg-based shipbuilding enterprise founded in 1912. The Shipyard is among the country’s leading shipbuilding enterprises. Over the period of its operation, it has built over 600 surface ships and vessels.