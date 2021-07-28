Syria’s air defense uses Pantsyr-S to down drone launched by militants

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. The Syrian air defense forces placed on alert in the Hama Province used a Pantsyr-S missile system to destroy a drone launched by illegal armed units, Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, told a briefing on Wednesday.

"In the evening of July 27, the Syrian air defense system detected a drone that was launched by militants from illegal armed units from the Kafer-Khattar community in the Idlib Province. The militant drone was downed over the Hama Province by alert forces of the Syrian air defense who used a Russia-produced Pantsyr-S missile system," he said, noting that the Russian center is calling on the heads of illegal armed units to abandon violence and move toward a peaceful resolution of the situation.