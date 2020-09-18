Russia to boost defense industry’s human capacity, says Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, September 18. /TASS/. Russia will keep boosting the human capacity of the defense industry, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Military Industrial Commission on Friday.

"We will continue to boost the human capacity of the defense industry, particularly by creating conditions for talented managers, researchers and designers, who are now in their thirties and forties, to fully develop their skills, use the experience they have, implement their bold ideas and later take senior positions in defense companies, accepting responsibility for their future and pledging to provide advanced equipment to Russia’s army and navy in the coming decades," Putin pointed out.

At the same time, in his words, defense companies’ heads need to be able to accomplish large-scale tasks. "It is important to train a new generation of top managers who will have to accomplish unusual and large-scale tasks that the industry is facing, particularly ensuring the effective and timely implementation of the State Defense Order, promptly introducing scientific achievements in mass production and - of course - developing advanced weapons and equipment," Putin stressed. "We need hundreds of such professionals and hundreds of top specialists," he added.

When speaking about the industry’s staff issues, Putin noted that the presidential and federal personnel reserves and the Leaders of Russia contest were actively evolving and had proved to be effective.

"Carefully selected professionals are already working at various levels of government agencies," the president noted. "The work began in defense companies in May this year, efforts are underway in four areas. Fifty-five promising professionals and true leaders have already been selected, they are now learning to plan the activities of defense companies, manage worker communities and research teams, operate order portfolios and funds," Putin said.