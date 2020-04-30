Russian Black Sea Fleet forces thwart saboteurs’ attack on hospital in Crimea drills

SEVASTOPOL, April 30. /TASS/. The personnel of the Black Sea Fleet’s army corps repelled an attack by notional saboteurs on a military hospital in Crimea during drills, the Fleet’s press office reported on Thursday.

"Under the drills’ scenario, a notional enemy attempted to penetrate the territory of a military hospital in order to seize it. After receiving an alarm signal, an alert unit of the Black Sea Fleet’s army corps promptly arrived at the scene where saboteurs had been detected," the press office said in a statement.

The servicemen conducted reconnaissance and blocked the notional enemy’s subversive group before the arrival of a reinforced unit, the statement says.

"In the course of the drills, all the personnel of the alert unit coped with the assigned task, employing their skills gained in the process of training for repelling an attack and blocking notional terrorists," the press office stressed.