Russia’s share in global weapons export exceeds 20%

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, June 25. /TASS/. Russia’s share in the global export of weapons has exceeded 20%, Chief of Rostec corporation Sergei Chemezov said at the international military-technological forum Army-2019 near Moscow on Tuesday.

Russia firmly holds second place in the world in terms of weapons manufacturing and export. The United States is the main competitor.

Earlier Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia’s hard currency revenue from the export of military hardware increased by 45%, while the overall value of contracts had reached a record-high of nearly $54 billion.

The forum Army-2019 is being held at the theme park Patriot near Moscow on June 25-30. Some events have been arranged in other regions of Russia. According to preliminary estimates, the forum has attracted 1,500 Russian manufacturers and organizations, which will present 27,000 samples of products and technologies.