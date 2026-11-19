SHENZHEN /China/, November 19. /TASS/. The issue of sanctions is not mentioned in the final Shenzhen declaration of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) economies forum, a TASS correspondent reported. The document also does not address the topics of military threats or terrorism.

In total, the declaration contains 23 points addressing issues of economic partnership within the framework of the APEC forum. Relevant international matters, such as the situation in Ukraine, the conflict in the Middle East, or issues around Iran, are not raised in the document.

The 33rd informal APEC summit is taking place in Shenzhen, China, on November 18-19. APEC currently comprises 19 states and two territories. These include 12 founding members, specifically Australia, Brunei, Indonesia, Canada, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, the United States, Thailand, the Philippines, the Republic of Korea, and Japan, as well as China and two of its territories, Hong Kong and Taiwan (which joined in 1991), followed by Mexico, Papua New Guinea (1993), Chile (1994), and Russia, Vietnam, and Peru (1998).