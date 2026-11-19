SHENZHEN, November 19. /TASS/. Leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) economies agree to promote proactive rollout of digital and other new technologies in agriculture.

"We will work towards promoting open, fair, transparent, productive, resilient, and innovative agri-food systems that benefit all. We will strengthen policy partnership on food security, boost agricultural productivity and efficiency, enhance the resilience of regional food systems and supply chains, including through innovation and digitalization, promote the transformation of agri-food systems, advance food safety and nutrition for all, and prevent and reduce food loss and waste," the APEC leaders said in their Declaration.

"We support science-and evidence-based, technology-enabled agriculture, including utilizing tools such as digital and emerging technologies and the advancement in agricultural biotechnology. We reaffirm our commitment to strengthening economic opportunities in rural areas," the APEC leaders added.