BRUSSELS, November 19. /TASS/. EU countries will soon begin preparing a mandate for talks with Russia, but this task will be even tougher than appointing negotiators, Politico Europe reported.

Agreeing on "red lines" for the European team of negotiators is already causing divisions, according to Politico. While some countries, alongside the bloc’s foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, insist that the Europeans should demand "as much as possible," other countries, including Austria, favor a "looser approach, including confidence-building measures."

Furthermore, the Europeans are still debating who should draw up the EU’s stance. Several officials told the newspaper on condition of anonymity that the mandate should be drafted by EU ambassadors rather than foreign ministers. They also expressed hope that Russia-Ukraine talks will resume in Abu Dhabi soon and that the Europeans will be able to hold meetings with Russian officials there.

European Council President Antonio Costa said after an informal EU summit in Dublin on November 13 that EU leaders had agreed to set up a delegation for Ukraine talks. According to him, the group will include officials from the European Commission and the European Council, as well as representatives of the Coalition of the Willing, namely Germany, France, Italy, Poland and Great Britain.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS that the negotiators selected by Europe had not yet reached out to Russia. The Kremlin has maintained that the idea to break ties was not initiated by Russia and that Europe itself turned down dialogue, while Moscow remains ready to engage with the Europeans, provided they have a genuine desire and a negotiating team.