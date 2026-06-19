IDF to continue to operate in Lebanon as per Israeli leadership's orders — representative

TEL AVIV, June 19. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will continue to operate in Lebanon in accordance with the instructions of Israel's political leadership, as the military is authorized to respond in any area of the neighboring country to eliminate threats, IDF spokesman Efi Defrin stated during a briefing.

"To eliminate threats, we are authorized to operate in any area. The IDF will continue to operate [in Lebanon] in accordance with the instructions of Israel's political leadership," the military official said, noting that "there are restrictions" regarding the Beirut area. According to him, the Shiite movement Hezbollah had previously "violated the ceasefire regime," after which it "was taught a lesson."

Earlier, N12 TV channel, citing an Israeli source, reported that Israel and Hezbollah had again agreed on a ceasefire. Prior to this, the Reuters agency, citing a US source, reported that the ceasefire would come into effect at 4:00 p.m. Moscow time. The Israeli army informed that by that time, from midnight on June 19, it had carried out 150 strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.