Iran wants guarantees of ceasefire in Lebanon before it resumes talks with US — CNN

NEW YORK, June 19. /TASS/. Iran has requested guarantees that hostilities in Lebanon will end before resuming talks in Switzerland with the United States, CNN quoted a diplomat as saying.

According to him, the Islamic Republic has "asked for guarantees that hostilities in Lebanon will end, as outlined in the signed agreement." "Mediators are currently working to resolve the issue," he added.

The planned talks have been "temporarily postponed following the Israeli strikes in Lebanon," the diplomat told CNN, without elaborating on when mediators expect the talks to resume.

Earlier this week, the United States and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) as they agreed that military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon, will cease immediately. The Israeli side did not take part in negotiations on the MoU. The talks between the United States and Iran scheduled for Friday in Burgenstock have been canceled, the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) said on Friday.