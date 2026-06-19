Death toll from Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon climbs to 23

BEIRUT, June 19. /TASS/. At least 23 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes on Hezbollah strongholds in the Nabatieh Governorate in southern Lebanon on Friday, an operational report of the government’s emergencies headquarters, seen by TASS, showed.

Earlier reports said 16 people were killed and 33 others were injured.

"The localities of Kfar Sir, Harouf, Ad-Doueir, and Charqiyeh were bombed, with casualties among women and children," the report reads.

The latest attack struck a building in Ad-Doueir, killing seven. As first responders who arrived at the scene continue their relief effort, the number of casualties may rise.