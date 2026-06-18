Lebanon’s death toll from Israeli strikes reaches 3,884 Health Ministry

BEIRUT, June 18. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force continues to carry out strikes on southern Lebanon, where 58 people were killed in the past day, the Lebanese Health Ministry reported.

"The total death toll has reached 3,884 since military tensions escalated on March 2, and another 11,856 people have been injured," the ministry said on X.

According to the ministry, Israeli aircraft and artillery forces have focused their attacks on the city of Nabatieh and its suburbs, as well as the Iqlim al-Tuffah area, where Hezbollah units operate. Rescuers continue to clear rubble in some areas, so the number of dead and injured may rise.