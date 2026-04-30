Iranian president says Persian Gulf security requires regional states’ cooperation

TEHRAN, April 30. /TASS/. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that security in the Persian Gulf waters can only be achieved through cooperation between regional countries.

"Security for this strategic waterway depends solely on regional cooperation," the president’s press office quoted him as saying. Pezeshkian also held the United States and Israel responsible for "any instability in the Persian Gulf."

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a large-scale operation against Iran. On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with Tehran. On April 11, Iran and the US held several rounds of talks in Islamabad. Both Tehran and Washington reported that the parties failed to reach an agreement on a long-term settlement due to a number of contradictions.

On April 13, the US armed forces initiated a naval blockade of Iran. On April 21, the US leader announced on Truth Social that Washington intends to extend the ceasefire with Iran, which was set to expire in a few hours. However, Tehran does not intend to comply with Washington’s unilaterally declared extension of the ceasefire and will prioritize its own interests, the Iranian state broadcaster reported.