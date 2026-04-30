Putin’s May visit to Astana could take relations to new level — top Kazakh diplomat

ASTANA, April 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s state visit to Astana, scheduled for late May, will help strengthen dialogue between the two countries, Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev stated.

"We expect it to strengthen political dialogue and take practical cooperation to a new level," the top diplomat told reporters after talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, who is in Kazakhstan on an official visit.

Kosherbayev added that the two countries are linked by strong traditions of good neighborliness, as well as by trade and economic relations. He also recalled Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s state visit to Russia last November. According to the foreign minister, the visit "set the tone for further joint work."