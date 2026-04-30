Congo’s president calls meeting with Putin productive

NAIROBI, April 30. /TASS/. Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso described his Moscow meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin as fruitful and expressed hope for strengthening bilateral relations.

"I had productive discussions with President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin this Wednesday, April 29. We reaffirmed our shared commitment to boosting cooperation between our two nations to new heights for the mutual benefit of our peoples," the Congolese leader wrote on his social media page X.

Sassou Nguesso’s visit to Russia represented his first foreign trip after winning the presidential election in March, the ADIAC news agency writes.

During his meeting with the Russian leader, Sassou Nguesso highlighted his readiness to adopt a three-year cooperation plan with Russia. He also emphasized Congo's willingness to strengthen ties with Russia in the economy, education, and workforce training.

The president of the Republic of the Congo made his first trip to Moscow as a head of state during the Soviet era, and this visit marks his ninth trip to Russia in the post-Soviet period.