Four killed, 20 wounded in school shooting in Turkey — authorities

ISTANBUL, April 15. /TASS/. At least four people were killed and 20 wounded in a shooting at a secondary school in the city of Kahramanmaras in southeastern Turkey, the province’s governor, Mukerrem Unluer, said on TRT Haber.

"Unfortunately, we have four fatalities — one teacher and three students. Twenty people were injured," he said.

According to Unluer, an eighth-grade student carried out the shooting. "He opened indiscriminate fire at the school. The attacker used five types of weapons and seven magazines. He committed suicide," the governor noted.

Turkish Justice Minister Akin Gurlek announced that law enforcement agencies are investigating the incident. "Following the armed attack at the school in Kahramanmaras, the prosecutor’s office immediately launched an investigation. Three deputy chief prosecutors and four prosecutors have been assigned to the case," the minister wrote on X.

This marks the second shooting at a Turkish school in the past two days. On Tuesday, an 18-year-old opened fire at a school in Sanliurfa Province, also in southeastern Turkey. He was killed during the operation to apprehend him. Sixteen people were injured: four teachers, ten students, one police officer, and one cafeteria worker.