LONDON, April 15. /TASS/. The United Kingdom will provide 120,000 drones to Ukraine this year, the British government said in a statement.

"The new package, the largest of its kind ever supplied by the UK, will include thousands of long-range strike drones, intelligence and reconnaissance drones, logistics drones and maritime capabilities, which are all battle-proven on Ukraine’s frontline. Deliveries of these new drones to Ukraine have already started this month," the statement reads.

The British government pointed out that the drones would be produced by "UK-based companies, including Tekever, Windracers and Malloy Aeronautics - creating new UK jobs whilst defending Ukraine’s security and sovereignty."

According to the government, the drone production is part of the UK’s military support program for Ukraine, worth three billion pounds ($4 billion).

The Russian embassy in London pointed out earlier that while calling for a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine, the UK continued to flood the country with weapons, seeking to make sure that military operations continued and disregarding the fact that the Ukrainian people would have to pay for that with their lives.