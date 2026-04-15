US blockade of Hormuz pertains to Iran-linked ships only, not strait itself — media

NEW YORK, April 15. /TASS/. The US has has only restricted ships travelling to or from Iranian ports from transiting the Strait of Hormuz, while other vessels not linked to Iran can pass, as the international waterway remains open, CNN reported.

Citing Admiral Brad Cooper, head of the US Central Command (CENTCOM), the TV channel said the US military has allegedly fully blocked Iranian ports and maritime trade, while the operation has not affected the movement of ships not associated with Iran. CNN emphasized that passage through the strait should not be interpreted as unrestricted navigation under the US blockade.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. Iranian authorities also decided to close the Strait of Hormuz to vessels associated with the United States, Israel, and countries that supported the aggression against the Islamic Republic. On April 7, the US president announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with the Islamic Republic.

On April 11, the parties held several rounds of talks in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad. The Iranian delegation was led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and the US delegation by Vice President JD Vance. As Tehran and Washington later reported, the parties failed to reach an agreement on a long-term settlement to the conflict due to a number of differences. The United States Navy said it would enforce a blockade on Iran preventing ships from passing through the Strait of Hormuz starting April 13.