Macron believes ceasefire should include Lebanon

PARIS, April 9. /TASS/. The ceasefire agreement reached between the United States and Iran should also apply to Lebanon, French head of state Emmanuel Macron said in a post on X following phone calls with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and US leader Donald Trump.

"I expressed my hope that the ceasefire will be fully respected by each of the belligerents, across all areas of confrontation, including in Lebanon. This is a necessary condition for the ceasefire to be credible and lasting," Macron wrote.

The French leader said he was convinced that the "decision to accept a ceasefire was the best possible one," and that the agreement may "open the way to comprehensive negotiations capable of ensuring security for all in the Middle East."

The president added that he had also discussed the issue with the leaders of Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Lebanon, and Iraq.

Earlier, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said at a briefing in Washington that the possible inclusion of Lebanon in the ceasefire agreements between the US and Iran was under discussion.

On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with Iran. According to him, the parties have resolved nearly all contentious issues, and Washington views Tehran’s 10-point proposal as a working basis for further negotiations. These include adherence to the principle of non-aggression, Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz, uranium enrichment within the country, the lifting of primary and secondary sanctions, the payment of compensation, and the withdrawal of US forces from the region. Trump stated that the decision was made based on Iran’s willingness to open the Strait of Hormuz. In turn, Tehran agreed to cease "defensive attacks" provided that no strikes are launched against Iran. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is mediating between the parties, invited them to negotiate on April 10. According to the Iranian state broadcaster, the talks are expected to be direct.